HAPPENING TODAY: Mark Meadows challenging Fulton subpoena in SC court

In paperwork filed with the court earlier this week, Meadows’ attorney James W. Bannister also pointed to pending litigation against the U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee in which Meadows is citing executive privilege to argue he’s immune from testifying. Bannister said because of that, his client can’t be considered a “material witness” to the Fulton County investigation.

Meadows also adopted an argument that several Texas witnesses have successfully used in recent weeks: that the Fulton special grand jury proceedings are civil, not criminal in nature, and because of that he can’t be compelled to testify under interstate guidelines for witnesses. Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the grand jury, has said the proceedings are criminal and not civil, but a handful of Texas judges have expressed skepticism.

The Fulton District Attorney’s office, which is advising the grand jury, offered to reschedule Meadows’ testimony for one of four alternate dates after the November elections in a recent affidavit. The filing noted that the solicitor’s office for the South Carolina Thirteenth Judicial Circuit will be assisting the Fulton in the proceedings before Miller.

The petition seeking out Meadows’ testimony was approved in late August.

In addition to the Raffensperger call, Meadows set up a conversation between Trump and Georgia elections investigator Frances Watson and dropped in on an audit of absentee ballot signatures in Cobb County in Dec. 2020.

The petition seeking Meadows’ testimony also notes that he sent emails to top Justice Department officials in late 2020 “making various allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere and requesting that the Department of Justice conduct investigations into these allegations.” He also attended a key White House meeting with Trump and members of Congress in December 2020 to discuss the certification of Electoral College votes from Georgia and elsewhere.

Even though Meadows has avoided testifying so far, his onetime aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors. Her attorney did not respond to a request for comment.