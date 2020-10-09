Hackers accessed Georgia child protective case records

Hackers in May gained access to case records from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, state officials revealed Friday.
The cyberattacks took place between May 3 and May 15 when hackers accessed staff emails that include identifying and health information of children and adults serviced by DFCS’ child protective services department. The agency said it learned Aug. 10 that the personal information may have been accessed.
Information that could have been compromised includes full names of children and household members, Social Security numbers, birth dates, and Medicaid identification and insurance numbers. Twelve people had health information — such as psychological reports or information about substance abuse — included in the breach. One person’s bank information was included.
DFCS said it began notifying those affected by the cyberattack on Sept. 21.
Anyone who may have been involved with the child protective services department this spring can call (888) 304-1021 for more information. The call center will be accepting calls until Jan. 9 and is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding state holidays. State offices are closed Monday to observe Columbus Day.