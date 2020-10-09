Hackers accessed Georgia child protective case records

The cyberattacks took place between May 3 and May 15 when hackers accessed staff emails that include identifying and health information of children and adults serviced by DFCS’ child protective services department. The agency said it learned Aug. 10 that the personal information may have been accessed.

Information that could have been compromised includes full names of children and household members, Social Security numbers, birth dates, and Medicaid identification and insurance numbers. Twelve people had health information — such as psychological reports or information about substance abuse — included in the breach. One person’s bank information was included.