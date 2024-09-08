Gwen Walz to campaign this week in Georgia

Gwen Walz, the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, is headed to Georgia this week to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Gwen Walz’s visit is part of a four-day tour through several battleground states that begins Thursday and ends Sunday. The timing of her stop in Georgia has not yet been finalized.

The Democratic campaign also released an ad Sunday airing in Georgia that highlights Harris’ pledge to ban price gouging on food and expand affordable housing options.