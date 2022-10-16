Greene, Flowers spar over who best reflects 14th District voters

Sunday’s debate quickly grew contentious, with Greene and Flowers bickering and talking over each other throughout the 30-minute event.

There was some attempt to drill down on policy. The moderators asked Greene to talk about what she was able to accomplish during her time in Washington, specifically for her district. She mentioned grant funding for law enforcement and disaster relief dollars that were contained in legislation she didn’t sponsor and that also included money for other areas of the country.

Flowers said that he decided to run against Greene after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which he holds her partially responsible for inciting because she was among the Republicans who supported false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump. Asked Sunday whether Joe Biden won the election, Greene would only say he is the president now.

However, Greene took issue with Flowers’ attempts to tie her to the violence of that day.

“I was a victim of the January 6 riot just as much as any other member of Congress,” she said. “That was the third day I had on the job. I had nothing to do with what happened there that day, and I will not have you accuse me of that.”