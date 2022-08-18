GOP Lt. Gov. nominee veers from ticket on same-sex marriage

Asked if he would support repealing the language in the state constitution, Jones told Axios he would “if we needed to.”

Jones is the lone candidate at the top of the Republican ticket who said he would support changing the state’s constitution.

A spokesman for Gov. Brian Kemp said the governor’s “position on same-sex marriage has not changed. This issue has been settled by the U.S. Supreme Court.” Kemp is on record saying his personal position is that marriage is between a man and a woman.

Attorney General Chris Carr’s campaign manager, Neil Bitting, called questions of supporting changes to the state constitution “purely hypothetical.”

“Only the Legislature and the voters of Georgia could make that determination,” Bitting said. “Attorney General Carr will defend the law, whatever it is, because that’s the job of the attorney general.”

All of the statewide Democratic candidates support the continued recognition of same-sex marriages. The U.S. House has passed a bill that would legalize same-sex marriage in federal code. U.S. senators are considering the legislation.