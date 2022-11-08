David Ralston’s allies clear way to back Jon Burns as House speaker

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

Jones said in a statement she’s seeking another term as the chamber’s second-ranking Republican – and is endorsing Burns for the speaker’s gavel.

“Working together, we will continue building upon the strong foundation Speaker Ralston has laid while navigating the changing political landscape,” she said. “I firmly believe the experience, leadership and track record of both Jon and myself will strengthen our caucus and lead to future legislative and political successes.”

It was a swift change of heart. On Monday, Jones sent her caucus a letter announcing she’s seeking to succeed Ralston with a promise to embrace “conservative principles that unite us, not divide us.”

Hatchett said he won’t seek any leadership post.

“This was not a decision I made lightly, but during these uncertain times, the strength and stability of our caucus is of utmost importance,” he said. “While I will not run for another leadership position, I believe I can be of service to you and the House body in other ways.”