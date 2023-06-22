Georgia’s Rep. Greene swears at ex-ally Boebert on U.S. House floor

WASHINGTON — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a rising leader in the Republican Party, but she won prominence because of her willingness to confront political foes with verbal attacks and sometimes colorful language.

The latest recipient of that fiery energy is a fellow conservative Republican who was once an ally: Colorado’s Rep. Lauren Boebert.

During an exchange on the House floor, which by all accounts Boebert initiated, Greene reportedly called the fellow second-term lawmaker a “little b____.” The Daily Beast was the first to report about the argument, and Greene’s office confirmed that the account was accurate.

Greene and Boebert both came into Congress as stars of the far-right political sphere. But Greene forged close alliances both with former President Donald Trump and current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that made her increasingly relevant while Boebert has faltered somewhat, only narrowly winning re-election in 2022.

There was already tension, but things came to a head this week when Boebert filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Greene had filed similar papers in May, but Boebert’s resolution had one subtle yet important difference. She used a procedural maneuver to force an immediate House vote, allowing her impeachment proposal to leapfrog Greene’s.

Both impeachment resolutions accused Biden of compromising national security by failing to enforce immigration laws and secure the southern U.S. border.

Greene wasn’t quiet about her annoyance that Boebert had copied her work. Boebert caught wind and approached the Rome Republican while both were on the House floor for votes Wednesday. That’s when things got tense.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little b____ to me,” Greene told Boebert, according to The Daily Beast. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

The AJC caught up with Greene afterward, and she said she was frustrated that her relationship with Boebert has deteriorated.

“We have virtually the same voting record. We’re both members of the House Freedom Caucus. We should be natural allies,” Greene said. “So, many of the things that have happened have been on her end, and she knows it.”

House Republicans are expected to move forward today with referring Boebert’s impeachment proposal to the Homeland Security Committee for further review. Greene said she isn’t bothered that her legislation will be shelved as a result, although her parting words carried a bit of shade.

“Oh, no, no, I’m not frustrated about that at all,” the northwest Georgia lawmaker said. “She copied mine. So, it’s a form of flattery, really.”