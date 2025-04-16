Georgia’s Fort Benning renaming ceremony honors WWI hero from Nebraska

“Benning’s courage under fire — his unwavering leadership in the face of unimaginable loss — did not go unnoticed,” Tuley said. “Fifteen days later, on the eve of the final battle of that war, he was promoted to sergeant.”

Credit: Natrice Miller/ AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/ AJC

Three generations of Fred Benning’s family attended the ceremony, including his granddaughter, Sue Williams of Neligh, Nebraska; great-granddaughter, Danielle Proskovec of Euless, Texas; and 10-month-old great-great-granddaughter, Katelyn. As the ceremony ended, Williams and Proskovec helped unveil a new “Welcome to Fort Benning” sign.

This is the third time the base in west Georgia has been named. Established just weeks before WWI ended, it was originally named after Confederate Brig. Gen. Henry Benning. In 2023, it was renamed Fort Moore in honor of the late Hal and Julie Moore, a famous husband-and-wife duo known for their strong support for military families. An author, Lt. Gen. Hal Moore received a Distinguished Service Cross for his courageous actions during the Vietnam War.

The base was among nine military installations that were renamed during the Biden administration so that they would no longer honor Confederate figures.

In March, the Trump administration announced Fort Moore would be renamed after Fred Benning, saying that change “honors the warfighter ethos and recognizes the heroes who have trained at the installation for decades and will continue to train on its storied ranges.” Critics have decried the move as divisive.

Fort Benning has estimated it will cost the military installation about $653,000 for the latest name change, including for signage, ID badges and police uniforms. The change from Benning to Moore in 2023 cost the installation about $830,000, and included removing the names of other Confederate figures.

Fort Benning has changed its signage, though there are still some Fort Moore signs outside the base.

After the ceremony ended Wednesday, Proskovec told reporters she looked forward to educating her daughter about their family’s history.

“It would be really cool to bring her back one day when she is older,” she said. “That’s our family. It’s an honor.”

After the war, Fred Benning married, raised a family and operated a bakery in Neligh, Nebraska, where he served as mayor. He died in 1974 at age 74 and is buried in his hometown Norfolk, Nebraska.

His picture still hangs inside Neligh’s American Legion Post 172, which he once led, said Daryl Booth, who now serves as the post’s commander. Booth said his post is planning to honor Fred Benning with its own ceremony on July 3.

“He epitomizes probably what most soldiers are: ordinary people who did extraordinary things,” said Booth, a U.S. military veteran who completed training at Fort Benning. “It’s a great honor for our town.”

Booth spoke near a new portrait of Fred Benning, which hangs inside McGinnis-Wickam Hall on the base. Moments later, Tuley, the base’s commanding general, pointed out that a portrait of Hal and Julie Moore is displayed nearby in the same building.

“I came into the Army here with Hal Moore and Julie Moore being a part of my education,” he said. “The Moores are an interwoven part of this installation. And that will never go away.”

Hal and Julie Moore are buried at Fort Benning. Henry Lewis Benning is buried in Linwood Cemetery in Columbus.