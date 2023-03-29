Lawmakers could be nearing deal on Georgia voucher bill

Georgia lawmakers are nearing a possible deal on a new voucher program for K-12 students who want a private education.
Senate Bill 233, which calls for a $6,500 per student voucher for private school tuition or home school expenses, stalled last week in the Georgia House after fiery debate.
But since then, Gov. Brian Kemp unequivocally endorsed the measure and urged House lawmakers to follow the Senate in passing it before the legislative session ends Wednesday.
In an abrupt move on Wednesday, House leaders amended the measure ahead of a potential vote on the floor. That could be a sign that lawmakers and Kemp have reached a compromise over the proposal.