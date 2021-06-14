Georgia U.S. Rep. Greene apologizes for comparing coronavirus policies to Holocaust

Greene made her apology during a news conference Monday evening and after visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington. She said her parents, including her father who died in April, had taught her to own up to her mistakes.

The congresswoman said she had agonized after making comments in late May that drew false parallels between the treatment of Jewish people by the Nazis and coronavirus recovery measures under President Joe Biden, such as mask mandates and efforts encouraging people to get vaccinated. But she said the museum visit is what convinced her she should say something publicly.