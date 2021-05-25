Greene’s Holocaust comparisons draw rebuke from GOP leaders

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, is the sponsor of the censure resolution, which was filed but has not received a vote. In a reply to McCarthy, Williams encouraged him to do more than criticize Greene and back the resolution.

“Unless of course his statement is just a bunch of empty words and he doesn’t really mean it,” Williams wrote on Twitter.

Greene has made controversial comments about the Holocaust in the past. Most recently, she has drawn parallels between the treatment of Jewish people then and coronavirus recovery measures under President Joe Biden.

During an interview Friday on a conservative Christian podcast, she criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s requirement that all Republican members prove they have been vaccinated before she agrees to lift a mask mandate on the House floor.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene told the Christian Broadcasting Network’s David Brody, according to CNN. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Tuesday morning, Greene wrote on Twitter that businesses requiring employees to show proof of being vaccinated was no different than when Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear gold stars. Shortly after she wrote that, the criticism from fellow Republicans began to pile up.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the GOP whip, and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the newly installed conference chair, also released statements distancing themselves from Greene.

Greene has previously said she did not plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19 because she believes her immune system is strong enough to fight the disease. Last week, she repeatedly participated in votes on the House floor without wearing a mask.