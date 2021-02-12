Georgia University System employees will get $1,000 bonuses too

Fearing that the COVID-19 pandemic and recession would cause state tax collections to tank, lawmakers cut spending 10% in June and didn’t approve any raises for teachers or employees.

But tax collections have been strong during the first seven months of fiscal 2021 - which ends June 30 - and lawmakers approved a midyear budget Thursday that restores 60% of the cuts made to k-12 schools and adds about $70 million to the University System’s budget.

The teacher and state employee bonuses are coming - directly or indirectly - from the billions of dollars Georgia has received through various federal COVID relief programs.