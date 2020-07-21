State of Georgia: COVID-19 cost $880 million in first months of pandemic

About 40% of expenses listed as having been incurred is funding that will go to local communities to pay for the impact of the pandemic. That money has not yet been allocated.

The state said it incurred almost $400 million over the first four months of the pandemic on medical and public health expenses, including expanding bed capacity, increasing medical staff, testing, and acquiring masks and other equipment.

About $5 million was spent under categories such as improving teleworking capabilities of public employees and distance learning. Tens of thousands of state employees started working from home in March, a move that could save the government money in the long run.

Gov. Brian Kemp asked Georgia lawmakers in March to include $100 million worth of state money in the budget to help pay for pandemic expenses. But most medical expenses have been paid for with federal money approved in March.