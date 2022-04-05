Senate passes bill to protect local government harassment whistleblowers from retaliation

The bill came in the wake of an investigation in Gwinnett County that determined a police chief and male captain were sexually harassing the only woman on a police department’s command staff.

Capt. Tawyna Gilovanni told the internal investigator that the Lawrenceville Police Department where she worked had a “good ol’ boy” culture that devalued women. She said her male counterpart, Capt. Ryan Morgan, would ask her to send him nude photos and former police chief Timothy Wallis once called her a “Hooters girl” for wearing a pink T-shirt on a day when the air conditioning went out in the police headquarters.

Morgan resigned from his position in December before the investigation was complete, and Wallis left the department in February after a conversation with Lawrenceville’s city manager.

But Gilovanni, who still works for the agency, says she has faced retaliation under the man tapped to lead the department out of the scandal. In a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity complaint filed last month, the captain said now-sitting chief Maj. Myron Walker cut her out of communication within the department and was rumored to have plans to move her to another unit.

“I believe that it is Chief Walker’s goal to force me to resign my employment or to terminate me for pretextual reasons,” Gilovanni said in the written complaint.

Anulewicz said Gilovanni’s experience is part of what pushed her and other legislators to bring forth the bill so urgently. She said while the EEOC provides a layer of protection for whistleblowers on a national level, nearly 95% of all EEOC complaints are rejected.

“We’ve known we needed to have these protections,” she said,” but seeing it as bare and laid out as blatantly as it was in Lawrenceville made it clear how much they were needed.”

While the bill’s passage is considered a “positive step” toward keeping workplaces free from harassment and intimidation, employment advocates say broader protections are still necessary.

Mica Whitfield, the director of 9to5 Georgia, said the organization plans to work with legislators to advance House Bill 1389 and “enshrine all Georgia workers’ rights to basic workplace protections against harassment, discrimination, physical injury and medical insecurity.”

“Low-paid workers in Georgia — almost 65% of whom are women — are especially at risk of harassment given the stark power imbalances they experience at work,” Whitfield said in a written statement.