House panel backs limits on Georgia governor’s emergency powers

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said it would prevent the government from picking “winners and losers” during a public health emergency.

“In my community, restaurants were closed down” during the pandemic, Carpenter told the subcommittee. “Walmart, Kroger and Home Depot were allowed to stay open.”

The committee also approved House Bill 536, which would prohibit the governor from singling out religious practices for restrictions.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dominic LaRiccia, R-Douglas, said churches and other religious institutions would still have to comply with social distancing and other health guidelines. But he said the governor could not impose measures so restrictive that they prohibit religious practices.

All three measures now go to the full House Judiciary Committee.