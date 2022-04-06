Georgia lawmakers set rules of the road for delivery robots

“It’s not every day where we, as the General Assembly, have an opportunity to look into the future like this,” Jones said.

Not everyone is a fan of the legislation. HB 1009 would allow local governments to ban delivery robots on sidewalks, bike lanes and paths — but only at night. Bicycle and trail advocates say local governments should be able to ban the devices in certain places during daylight hours.

“Local citizens and their governments built those sidewalks, bike lanes and multiuse paths,” said Duane Ford, chair of Newton Trails Inc. “They should get to determine what sort of users can be on the trail and when.”

The bill now awaits the signature of Gov. Brian Kemp.