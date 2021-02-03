COVID-19 lawsuit protection bill clears first hurdle

The House Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System approved House Bill 112. The bill would limit the ability of people to sue businesses and health care providers if they are diagnosed with the disease. Lawmakers approved such limits last summer, but they expire in July. HB 112 would extend the lawsuit protection until July 2022.

Under the law, companies are shielded from legal liability unless they show “gross negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, reckless infliction of harm, or intentional infliction of harm.”