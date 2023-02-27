Bill to protect gas leaf blowers from local bans passes Senate

Prior to the 37-16 vote, the bill’s lead sponsor, state Sen. Shawn Still, R-Johns Creek, said the bill was needed to protect gas-powered blowers because battery-powered electric blowers do not last long enough to meet the needs of landscape professionals and residents.

He also pushed back on criticism that Senate Bill 145 would preempt local control, saying schools, hospitals, businesses and homeowners associations would still be free to choose gas- or battery-powered blowers.