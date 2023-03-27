X

Bill to limit online info on police officers wins final approval

Legislature
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Legislation now goes to governor

The Georgia Senate on Monday gave final approval to a bill that would limit online access to some personal information about police officers.

Senate Bill 215 would require local governments to remove information such as the address of a police officer from online property tax records if the officer requests it. Supporters say it would help prevent people from tracking down and harassing officers at home.

The measure passed the Senate by a vote of 53-1. It passed the House of Representatives last week and now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

