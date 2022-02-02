Georgia Senate panel passes tax breaks for donations to police

Police and sheriffs’ offices would be required to allocate the money to do things such as raise pay, hire more officers and make improvements.

“Basically, you’re redirecting your tax dollars to support law enforcement,” said state Sen. Larry Walker, R-Kathleen, who filed the legislation.

No police foundation would be allowed to receive more than $5 million a year, Walker said, in hopes of spreading the tax credit cash to as many departments as possible.

Terry Norris, executive director of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, told the committee he hears from sheriffs every week who can’t find anyone to fill vacant jobs. He said there are counties in Georgia where jailers are paid $9 an hour.

Dave Wilkinson, president of the Atlanta Police Foundation, told the committee that Duncan’s proposal would provide an important tool to better fund law enforcement. “Think about the message this sends to every police officer .... about how we support them,” he said.