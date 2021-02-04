Georgia Senate leaders push for more public health, labor funding

Lawmakers are being tested twice a week, and several legislators and staff have missed time since the session started Jan. 11 because they got COVID. At a House Retirement Committee meeting earlier this week, the chairman said he had hoped to have a joint meeting with Senate colleagues. But five of eight Senate committee members either had COVID or were isolating at the time, he said.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, said Thursday that the Senate went along with key additions to the budget made by the House.

They included paying for 500 new school buses and increasing support for nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19. The Senate also backed Kemp’s proposals to add highspeed internet in rural areas and provide 10% raises for corrections and juvenile justice guards.

Kemp and lawmakers have faced criticism in recent weeks for not boosting state funding for the Department of Public Health before and during the pandemic.

Demands on local health agencies, and on Georgia’s public health system in general, have increased in recent years. Public health advocates have long complained about inadequate funding for AIDS/HIV prevention, controlling chronic illnesses and other needs.

The state has collected a little more than $1 billion in additional federal funding, which has paid for such virus-related expenses as private laboratory testing, operation of the state’s labs, temporary “surge” staffing, personal protective equipment and an isolation unit for people who contracted the coronavirus. The federal money also covered expenses by the state’s 159 county health departments, which normally depend on state appropriations.

House budget writers added money for a chief medical officer, deputy commissioner and chief data officer, plus $18 million to quickly modernize the computer system that tracks immunizations. The Senate increased that to $27 million, and added positions for a a senior programmer and a financial manager.

The Senate also funded a new position in the Department of Labor after Labor Commissioner Mark Butler was criticized by senators over his response to auditors asking for financial reports. The “chief labor officer,” Tillery said, “would oversee the commissioner in his duties on unemployment insurance and timely response to financial audits.”

Butler’s position is an elected one, and he runs the agency that oversees the payout of unemployment benefits.

However, lawmakers have been hearing complaints from constituents since March about their difficulty getting unemployment benefits as the department was overwhelmed by record claims when the pandemic hit. Butler has said his agency has been working with half the staff it had a decade ago, and it has paid out more in benefits in less than a year — $17.3 billion — than it had in the previous 34 years.

The state auditor has also said Georgia’s coveted AAA bond rating — which saves millions of dollars a year in borrowing costs — could be in jeopardy because he hasn’t received complete financial data from the Department of Labor.

Butler said State Auditor Greg Griffin’s office made an end-of-the-year request for information on several hundred thousand unemployment cases that was impossible to quickly deliver. He called Griffin’s complaint, which was raised during a recent Senate hearing, “a smear campaign.”