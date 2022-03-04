Georgia revenue growth slows in February amid big spending

For the first eight months of fiscal 2022, which ends June 30, the state has seen a 16% increase in collections, or $2.72 billion. That’s impressive considering the state is coming off a record fiscal 2021, when the state wound up with a $3.7 billion surplus.

Income tax collections were off 6.8% from February 2021, largely because more money was paid out in refunds. Net sales tax collections were up 12.8% over February 2021.