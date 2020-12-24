Georgia Republicans silent on overriding Trump veto of defense bill

There is disagreement among Republican senators about how to proceed. South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will not vote to override Trump’s veto unless lawmakers approve an amendment that repeals the social media protections as the president asked.

On the other hand, the Republican chairman of the Senate’s Armed Forces Committee urged colleagues to move forward with making the bill law.

“The NDAA has become law every year for 59 years straight because it’s absolutely vital to our national security and our troops,” said U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma. “This year must not be an exception. Our men and women who volunteer to wear the uniform shouldn’t be denied what they need — ever.”

Both chambers approved the bill, HR 6395, earlier this month with veto-proof majorities. But this will be the first time Congress will attempt to gather the two-thirds vote needed to override a Trump veto, and some GOP lawmakers who previously supported the bill may be uncomfortable participating in such a public rebuke of a presidential action.

Democrats say they are ready to force the vote. Georgia U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, and Kwanza Hall, D-Atlanta, both said they will vote yes again on the NDAA when the House meets Monday.

“The president’s stated reasons for vetoing this legislation — preserving the names of Confederate soldiers on military installations and regulating social media companies — are insufficient to block the funding of our military, providing pay increases to our men and women in uniform, and keeping our nation safe from global threats,” Hall said Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Monroe, was the only member of Georgia’s delegation to vote against the bill. U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, a Tifton Republican who served on the conference committee that negotiated the final version, missed the vote because he was recovering from COVID-19. But he released a statement then saying he supported the legislation and hoped Trump would not veto it.

Perdue and Loeffler also voted in favor of the NDAA, although they later released a joint statement criticizing the base renaming provision that affects Georgia’s Fort Benning and Fort Gordon. The Senate is likely to meet Tuesday to discuss an override.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.