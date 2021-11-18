Georgia Republican senator files bill starting fight for creation of Buckhead City

Citing a need to get control of crime in the Buckhead neighborhood, an Alpharetta Republican state senator filed legislation Thursday that would let residents decide if they want to secede from Atlanta and form their own city.
“Over the past few weeks, we have heard testimony from Buckhead residents who feel their needs are not currently being addressed and what the proposed incorporation would entail,” said state Sen. Brandon Beach who filled Senate Bill 324 on Thursday.
“I believe it is now the time for citizens in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta to have the ability to determine for themselves whether to form their own city and establish services which would be more responsive to their needs.”
Beach and 12 of his Republican colleagues — none of whom represent Atlanta — are trying to bypass the traditional legislative process for cityhood, which generally requires support from local representatives.
Supporters of the measure say creation of the city is needed to combat a surge in violent crime in Buckhead and that Atlanta’s mayor and police force have not done enough to combat it.
Opponents say stripping Atlanta of the tax revenue generated by businesses and homeowners in Buckhead — a wealthy part of town — would cripple the city’s budget and services. They say residents should instead work with local elected officials to address their concerns.
About the Author