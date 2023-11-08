Georgia Rep. McCormick closes district office after ‘serious threats’

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Politics
By
46 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick sent staff in his Cumming office home Tuesday after it was targeted by “serious threats of violence.”

McCormick, a first-term Republican who lives in Suwanee, wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that the threats were reported to U.S. Capitol Police, which has jurisdiction over members in Washington and their district offices.

A spokeswoman for McCormick declined to share details about the threats received and whether they referenced any of his recent work at the Capitol. Staff members are safe and working from home; the district’s phone lines are still open and calls are being answered, but the physical office is closed indefinitely.

McCormick took center stage on the House floor Tuesday, leading an effort to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, over comments she made during pro-Palestine protests. The House voted to move forward with McCormick’s censure resolution, with a vote scheduled for Wednesday.

That put McCormick at odds with fellow Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has her own competing censure resolution. Greene’s measure is struggling to gain support now that lawmakers have given McCormick’s legislation the green light.

Supporters of both Greene and Tlaib have criticized McCormick. It’s unclear whether the threats to his office are related.

The incident occurred on the same day that an Atlanta man carrying a long gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol. Ahmir Lavon Merrell, who is currently on probation in Fulton County, prompted several street closures in a park north of the Capitol after he was spotted with a rifle, Capitol Police said.

ExploreAtlanta man arrested with gun near U.S. Capitol is on probation for Fulton case

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Atlanta man arrested with gun near U.S. Capitol is on probation for Fulton case2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Morehouse dismisses football coach Wilcher after one season
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Houston County District Attorney's office

Gwinnett County teacher charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy
4h ago

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta housing market gets chilly, especially for first-timers
5h ago

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta housing market gets chilly, especially for first-timers
5h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

McCormick, not Greene, takes lead on House censure of Tlaib
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

McCormick, not Greene, takes lead on House censure of Tlaib
3h ago
HAPPENING NOW: Metro Atlanta Election Results
State revenue dips again in October, pointing to possible economic slowdown
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
High school football state playoff brackets
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top