Georgia Rep. McCormick closes district office after ‘serious threats’

McCormick, a first-term Republican who lives in Suwanee, wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that the threats were reported to U.S. Capitol Police, which has jurisdiction over members in Washington and their district offices.

A spokeswoman for McCormick declined to share details about the threats received and whether they referenced any of his recent work at the Capitol. Staff members are safe and working from home; the district’s phone lines are still open and calls are being answered, but the physical office is closed indefinitely.

I take the safety of my team seriously. I am temporarily closing my physical district office location in Cumming, GA due to serious threats of violence against my staff. These threats have been reported to Capitol Police and will be investigated fully.



McCormick took center stage on the House floor Tuesday, leading an effort to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, over comments she made during pro-Palestine protests. The House voted to move forward with McCormick’s censure resolution, with a vote scheduled for Wednesday.

That put McCormick at odds with fellow Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has her own competing censure resolution. Greene’s measure is struggling to gain support now that lawmakers have given McCormick’s legislation the green light.

Supporters of both Greene and Tlaib have criticized McCormick. It’s unclear whether the threats to his office are related.

The incident occurred on the same day that an Atlanta man carrying a long gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol. Ahmir Lavon Merrell, who is currently on probation in Fulton County, prompted several street closures in a park north of the Capitol after he was spotted with a rifle, Capitol Police said.