Georgia Rep. Austin Scott running for U.S. House speaker

Scott’s announcement, first reported by Punchbowl News, came after Republicans met Friday morning to discuss a path forward after Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced he was ending his bid to become speaker. Many members expressed support for making Jordan, a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, the party’s new nominee for speaker.

Scott, who had already declared he would never support Jordan for speaker, announced during a break for lunch that he was seeking the top leadership post, which would also put him second in line to the presidency.

“I have filed to be Speaker of the House,” the Tifton lawmaker wrote on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. “We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people.”

Scott, who represents a rural South Georgia district, was first elected to the House in 2010 and serves as a vice chairman of the Agriculture Committee. He is also a member of the House Armed Services Committee, where he has championed resources and funding for Georgia’s military bases.

He is considered a mainstream Republican and was among the vast majority of GOP members who backed Speaker Kevin McCarthy throughout 15 rounds of voting in January. He also backed McCarthy in the vote earlier this month that led to his ouster when eight members sided with Democrats to have him removed from office.

Since then, Scott has become increasingly critical of the party’s right wing and the dysfunction that has shut down all activity in the House.

“There are people in there that are honorably trying to get to the right place, and then there are people in there, as you know, that like to go on the TV and are not necessarily negotiating for anything other than TV time,” he told CNN on Thursday night. “It makes us look like a bunch of idiots.”

Scott does not have the national profile of Scalise or Jordan, and his candidacy is already being characterized as mostly an effort to make it tougher for Jordan to coast to the nomination as the only candidate.

Scott now will attempt to whip votes to compete with Jordan, who received support from 99 of the GOP’s 221 members during Wednesday’s round of voting. That was when Scalise won a narrow majority with 113 votes, but he was unable to reach the key number to win on the floor: 217.

Rep. Andrew Clyde of Athens is a Jordan supporter, and his office said Scott’s candidacy has not shifted his thinking. Clyde posted his latest endorsement of Jordan at the same time that Scott was announcing his candidacy.

“We need a fearless fighter,” Clyde wrote. “We need an effective leader. We need a principled conservative. We need Speaker Jim Jordan!”