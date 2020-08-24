Officials say some Georgians treat COVID with bleach-like cleaner

The release urges people to call the Georgia Poison Center Hotline: 1-800-222-1222 if they or somebody they know ingested it.

President Donald Trump earlier this year was ridiculed for musing about injecting COVID patients with household disinfectants. He later said he was being “sarcastic.”

Still, Trump’s comments prompted the distributor of Lysol to issue a press release warning that “under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

In April, after Trump made the remark, two people in Georgia drank liquid cleaning products in misguided attempts to ward off COVID-19, according to the Georgia Poison Center. Both men had histories of psychiatric problems and were expected to recover.