Georgia man convicted of assault in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

Bradley left the tunnel a few minutes later and was not arrested until this past September. Before Bradley’s arrest, the FBI had been searching since the early days of the Jan. 6 investigation for a man dubbed “#CommanderCamo” because he wore a camouflaged hat and jacket during the riot. The man’s identity was unknown until two years after the riot when the FBI received an anonymous online tip from someone saying they had overheard two men bragging about being there.

The tipster identified Bradley as one of the men, according to the FBI affidavit. The other man, whom the tipster also named, was listed only as “Witness 1″ and was Bradley’s friend and neighbor.

Investigators searched the friend’s Facebook account and found a Jan. 5, 2021, post showing the two men with the caption “D.C. bound. Over the hill soldiers.” In the photo, Bradley is wearing a camouflage ball cap similar to the one in the photos from the riot.

Many Capitol riot defendants who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty at trial have been given sentences far below the maximum set by statute, usually because they did not have a criminal history prior to the riot. That’s not the case for Bradley.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Bradley has been in prison four times dating to 1996 with charges ranging from DUI and forgery to a 2002 conviction for trafficking methamphetamine for which he received a 15-year sentence. He was released from prison on that charge in 2012, DOC records say.

So far, 33 people with Georgia ties have been arrested and charged as part of the massive, long-running Jan. 6 investigation. Of those, 25 have either pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial, although several Georgia defendants have appealed those convictions.