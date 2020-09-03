Georgia lieutenant governor shelves plan to study systemic inequality

The legislative session ended in June, months after the time it typically adjourns, after being suspended at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia.

State Sen. Tonya Anderson, a Lithonia Democrat and cosponsor of the resolution, said the state needs to study the issue now.

“This is a priority and it should be a concern in our state as well as our country,” Anderson said. “To not choose this committee as a priority is very telling.”

Porter said the office opted to appoint only five of the 10 study committees approved by senators, citing budget constraints.

Lawmakers participating in committees can receive $173 per day for expenses plus the costs of travel. Study committees typically meet three to five times, at most, during a fall review. If five lawmakers were appointed, for instance, and met four times, it could cost the state about $3,500 plus mileage. The Senate has about an $11 million annual budget.

Sometimes such study committees produce legislation that is considered in the next General Assembly session. Sometimes not.

The five panels Duncan appointed will study law enforcement reform, educating adults, coin-operated gaming machines, the music industry and surgical smoke evacuation systems, which are used to let medical professionals know if the gas emitted when performing surgeries is too toxic.

In addition to Thompson’s panel, Duncan also didn’t appoint members to committees that would study things such as the state’s county boards of election and voter registrations, and alcohol franchise laws.

Porter said Thompson has created a task force to study the issue on his own, separate from the Senate. Thompson, a Republican from White, declined to comment for this article.

Porter also said only two senators other than Thompson volunteered to serve on the panel.

The two Black legislators, Sens. Anderson and Lester Jackson, D-Savannah, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they urged the lieutenant governor’s office to have the issue studied this year. Jackson said he thought Duncan should still appoint an official committee so senators could volunteer their time.

“The truth of the matter is a study committee doesn’t have to cost us anything,” Jackson said. “The concern is so deep and so great that it is my firm belief many legislators will step up to the plate and not submit to be reimbursed for the committee meetings.”

Systemic inequality has become a focus of many local and state government bodies across the country as people grapple with the images they’ve seen of Black people being killed by whites.

In Georgia, footage went viral in May of three white men following Ahmaud Arbery — who is black — through a Brunswick-area neighborhood before Arbery was shot and killed. All three have been charged with murder. One of the men, Travis McMichael, is accused of calling Arbery an “f------ n-----” after shooting him.

The footage spurred Georgia to pass hate-crimes legislation, which strengthens the punishment of those who commit crimes against certain people based on bias. Duncan put pressure on Senate Republicans to pass the legislation after they had not considered the bill that the House passed more than a year earlier.

Several Republican lawmakers said during the debate over the bill that Arbery’s killing forced them to confront the racism that occurs in Georgia.