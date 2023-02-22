Georgia lawmakers debate small boost in cigarette taxes

During a House Ways and Means subcommittee meeting Wednesday, a parade of representatives from health care organizations such as the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association and doctors groups urged lawmakers to raise tobacco taxes by up to $1.50 a pack.

They said the No. 1 cause of preventable deaths was smoking, with heart illnesses and lung cancer leading the way.

Stephens said the state’s Medicaid health care program for the poor and disabled spends $700 million a year treating tobacco-related illnesses. The current tobacco tax brings in about $150 million a year, he said, and his 20 cents-per-pack increase would raise an additional $90 million a year that would be dedicated to health care programs. He said nonsmoking taxpayers are currently subsidizing the health care of smokers.

“It’s your choice (to smoke), and it’s not my bill to pay,” Stephens said. “It is a very small step in the right direction, and it will generate revenue to reduce the burden on Georgia taxpayers.”

Stephens also said raising taxes will convince some people they should quit or reduce their smoking.

But some of the health groups said 20 cents per pack may not be enough to make people change their habits.

Danna Thompson of the American Lung Association said tobacco companies offer coupons to regular smokers that would mitigate the impact of a small increase in cigarette taxes. The increase Stephens is proposing, she said, “will generate little to no health benefits.”

Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, a member of the subcommittee, made it clear he won’t be voting for Stephens’ cigarette bill.

“This is nothing more than a tax on the poor,” Ridley said. “This country was founded on freedom.

“We don’t penalize and look down on a group of people (for smoking).”

Ridley said raising taxes would hurt convenience stores in border areas that sell to out-of-state smokers attracted by Georgia’s lower cigarette prices. He also doubted it would persuade smokers to kick the habit

“I don’t know if you raise it $1.50 (a pack) it’s going to make a difference,” he said. “If you are going to smoke, you are going to smoke.”

The subcommittee didn’t vote on the measures Wednesday.