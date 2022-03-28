ajc logo
Georgia lawmakers add ‘courage’ to state pledge

Members of the Georgia House of Representatives stand for the pledge of allegiance during the first day of the 2021 legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol building in downtown Atlanta, Monday, January 11, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Members of the Georgia House of Representatives stand for the pledge of allegiance during the first day of the 2021 legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol building in downtown Atlanta, Monday, January 11, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

The Georgia House gave final approval Monday to a bill adding the word “courage” to the state’s pledge of allegiance, supplementing the state’s ideals of “wisdom, justice, and moderation.”

The change is meant to reflect all four cardinal virtues of government identified by the Greek philosopher Plato in his most famous work, the Republic.

“Our pledge was missing courage,” said state Rep. Joseph Gullett, a Republican from Acworth. “I can tell you that courage is not lacking in our state. There is no better time than now to acknowledge that courage.”

The House voted 125-23 to approve Senate Bill 152, which now advances to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.

The addition of “courage” was sought by Republican members of the state Senate, which recites the pledge before the chamber begins its daily business. The Georgia pledge isn’t often used in schools, other state agencies or the state House.

The legislation doesn’t change Georgia’s state seal, which contains the words “wisdom,” “justice” and “moderation” displayed on banners wrapped around three pillars supporting the Constitution. The seal also includes a picture of a soldier with his sword drawn, which Gullett said represents the value of courage.

Pledge of allegiance to the Georgia flag

“I pledge allegiance to the Georgia flag and to the principles for which it stands: Wisdom, Justice, and Moderation.”

About the Author

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

