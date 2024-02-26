With a loud clap that echoes through the Georgia House, Speaker Jon Burns’ gavel usually commands the attention of 180 restless representatives.
Until it snaps, as it has four times since November.
Then the House roars in bipartisan laughter, breaking the tension among frazzled legislators beset by political battles, pesky lobbyists and persistent constituents.
Perhaps Burns doesn’t know his own strength when he raps the gavel to bring the House to order or herald the passage of a bill. But he doesn’t mind too much when his oaken symbol of authority shatters.
“Look, if you can’t have a little fun while you work, why work?” said Burns, a Republican in his second year as the House’s leader. “I like to wield the gavel from time to time. This gavel means different things to different people in this room. For me, it means making sure we’re getting down to business.”
Burns, a South Georgia farmer who harvested timber and raised livestock, said he isn’t sure why his wooden tools keep breaking.
Sometimes, it’s the only way to get unruly representatives to sit down and shut up.
“I’m getting the technique down better. Maybe I won’t hit it as hard,” Burns said. “There are lot of problems solved by conversations on the House floor, and I look forward to that continuing — and I look forward to bringing the members to order when it’s necessary.”
