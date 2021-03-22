Georgia House panel backs cocktails-to-go bill

Cocktails offer the highest profit margins for restaurants that sell them, she said at a recent hearing.

In June, lawmakers approved home delivery of beer, wine and liquor, although many stores still don’t offer the service. Some restaurants were already selling to-go alcoholic beverages, but many local ordinances prohibited it.

Currently, more than 30 states plus the District of Columbia allow restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails to go, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Georgia restaurants can already sell unopened beer or wine to go.

Mike Griffin, longtime lobbyist for the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, told the House Regulated Industries Committee on Monday that greater alcohol availability would lead to greater consumption and more problems. “This is about money,” he said.

A proposed amendment to cut the number of drinks that could be sold per meal failed to pass.