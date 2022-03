Georgia House leaders proposed $1 billion income tax cut

If the House bill passes, it wouldn’t take effect until 2024, so budget writers would have time next year to figure out how to make up for the loss of tax revenue.

Under the House measure:

The currently progressive income tax rate would go from a maximum of 5.75% to a flat 5.25%.

Deductions, other than those for charitable contributions, would be eliminated.

The standard exemption would go from $2,700 for single filers to $12,000 and from $7,400 to $24,000 for married couples filing jointly. Dependent exemptions would remain at $3,000.

A family of four in Georgia would pay no income taxes on their first $30,000 of income. Blackmon said that same family, if they have $50,000 in earnings, would save more than $400 a year.

Current exemptions for retirees would remain. Taxpayers age 65 or older now can exclude up to $65,000 of their nonwork retirement income — pensions, 401(k)s, investment — on their Georgia tax returns.

As with any lowering of tax rates, the biggest beneficiaries would be top income earners. They would pay a smaller percentage on their higher earnings. However, Ralston’s office estimates 95% of Georgians would pay less in taxes under the plan.

House leaders said it would be the biggest income tax cut in state history.

Lawmakers voted in 2018 to reduce the top state income tax rate from 6% to 5.75% in response to federal tax changes that, officials thought, would force many Georgians to pay higher state taxes.

The first cut, in 2018, saved Georgians more than $500 million.

The 2018 legislation set up a second vote, in 2020, to lower the rate again to 5.5%, but then COVID-19 hit, the General Assembly session was suspended and the state faced a brief recession.

The state’s economy rebounded nicely, in part because of waves of federal COVID-19 relief money that was approved by Congress almost as soon as the nation’s economy shut down to fight the pandemic.

The state ended fiscal 2021 with a $3.7 billion surplus, and Gov. Brian Kemp, who is facing a tough reelection battle this year, has proposed refunding $1.6 billion of that surplus to taxpayers. The House passed a bill Tuesday calling for the refund. It is expected to overwhelmingly pass the Senate as well.

Tax collections are running 17.9% ahead of last year for the first seven months of fiscal 2022, and Kemp and lawmakers have backed a massive spending increase this year, including pay raises for 300,000 teachers, school, university and state employees.

2023