Politics

Georgia House backs expansion of jail-based program for mentally ill suspects

Senate Bill 533 would allow local jails to provide mental health treatment for prisoners awaiting competency hearings. Supporters say the bill will help clear a backlog of cases where prisoners wait for treatment for a limited number of hospital beds. The program was piloted at the Cobb County Jail, seen here in a file photo.

Senate Bill 533 would allow local jails to provide mental health treatment for prisoners awaiting competency hearings. Supporters say the bill will help clear a backlog of cases where prisoners wait for treatment for a limited number of hospital beds. The program was piloted at the Cobb County Jail, seen here in a file photo.
By
33 minutes ago

Criminal defendants with a history of mental illness often need to be declared mentally competent before they can stand trial, a process known in the criminal justice system as “restoration.”

The problem in Georgia is there aren’t enough available beds in hospitals to accommodate the backlog of suspects waiting for evaluation.

On Wednesday, the state House voted 159-8 in favor of Senate Bill 533 to allow jails to conduct the restoration process if the sheriff agrees to join the program.

As of last week, 630 people were stuck in jail waiting for a bed, said Rep. Tyler Paul Smith, a Bremen Republican who carried the bill in the House. They wait for an average of 275 days for one of the state’s 641 beds.

The challenge is at least half of the people using those beds stay for more than nine years, meaning it is not often that a new bed becomes available.

“This bill is just another effort to help those with mental illness who are stuck in our jails to get the treatment that they need,” Smith said to members.

The idea was piloted in Chatham and Cobb counties to teach prisoners how to de-escalate violent situations and provide some group therapy, Smith said. The program has sped up the time someone needs to get treated and restored to competency so they can stand trial.

Democratic Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, who represents Decatur, said “this represents an enormous amount of very hard work by both the sheriffs and the judges to deal with a problem that is significantly clogging our system.”

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman is the Politics News and Enterprise Reporter for the AJC, where she covers statewide political stories. She returned to Atlanta, after spending six years at The Seattle Times covering transportation, mental health, education and local news in the Pacific Northwest

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Trump, others can appeal Fani Willis removal ruling, judge allows2h ago

Credit: Clarke County Sheriff's Office

UGA homicide suspect failed to notify ICE of his move to Georgia

APS employee on leave for alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
2h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Menthol cigarettes are menace to Black community
1h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Menthol cigarettes are menace to Black community
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: So Clemson wants out of the ACC, too
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LISTEN: Flurry of election bills advance in final days of legislative session
1h ago
Trump, others can appeal Fani Willis removal ruling, judge allows
2h ago
Georgia Senate panel backs bill piecing together several culture war issues
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains