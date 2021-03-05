Georgia House backs budget with $1 billion in borrowing for construction

“It really makes me question our priorities,” said Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn. “I absolutely cannot reconcile throwing away billions in federal funding that would help all of our constituents have access to health care, that would save our rural hospitals from closing and save, as well as create, jobs, especially when we take federal funds when it is convenient for us.”

The House spending plan agreed with much of what Kemp proposed for the coming year’s budget.

It backed plans to spend $40 million on a rural innovation fund and $10 million to extend high-speed internet in rural areas.

House budget writers agreed to backfill 60% of the education spending reductions that lawmakers approved last year, when they cut the budget by 10% because of fears that state revenue would plummet due to the pandemic.

Under the fiscal 2022 budget, the state would borrow about $1 billion for construction projects, much of it going for new schools, college buildings, and roads and bridges.

The House plan also includes more money for nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19 and $58.5 million extra for various mental health programs, some of which have been overwhelmed by the impact the pandemic has had on mental health and addiction problems.

The budget would add staff to a number of agencies, including the Department of Community Health, the state ethics commission, the Department of Revenue and the secretary of state’s office. It would provide pay raises for bank examiners, employees at driver’s license service centers and guards at private prisons. It would create new classifications for veterans in the Georgia State Patrol so they can get raises as they stay on the job.

And the House asked the Employees Retirement System — the pension plan for state workers — to send pensioners an extra monthly check. While retired teachers get a 3% cost-of-living increase every year, ERS members haven’t had one in more than a decade. Instead, in recent years, lawmakers have urged the system to give retirees a bonus check, which doesn’t permanently increase their pension.