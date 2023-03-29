Georgia heavy trucks bill likely headed to last-minute negotiations

Under state law, the maximum weight of trucks on Georgia roads is 80,000 pounds. Trucks carrying certain products get a 5% variance, allowing them to weigh up to 84,000 pounds.

House Bill 189 seeks to raise the maximum weight of trucks carrying forestry and agricultural products to 88,000 pounds. The affected industries have lobbied hard for the bill. They say heavier trucks would allow them to ship their goods more efficiently, saving them money at a time of high inflation.