Georgia GOP chair talks about the race to November for Trump and the party

With the convention over, McKoon said the real work now begins in Georgia. The first steps are strengthening election integrity and getting out the vote ahead of the Nov. 5 election, he said.

“There’s a lot of work to be done between now and then,” he said.

As more prominent Democrats call for President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid, McKoon said the Republican Party cannot be assured of Trump’s victory in November.

“They’ve put themselves in a pretty bad situation, but again, we can’t take anything for granted,” he said. “Whether it’s President Biden or whether it’s another candidate on the ballot, we’ve got to work hard. We’ve got to sell the American people on President Trump’s vision for the next four years. And I don’t think that changes, regardless of who’s at the top of the ticket for Democrats.”

