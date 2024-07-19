Politics

Georgia GOP chair talks about the race to November for Trump and the party

‘We can’t take anything for granted,’ Josh McKoon says as guest on ‘Politically Georgia’
Balloons fall on the crowd after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivered his speech accepting the party's nomination on the final day of 2024 Republican National Convention. Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon said on the "Politically Georgia" podcast that Trump’s speech bolstered party confidence and presented issues voters care about most. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon on Friday recapped the four-day Republican National Convention and what’s next on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia.”

McKoon said Donald Trump’s nomination acceptance speech Thursday night bolstered party confidence and presented issues voters care about most.

“I don’t think these are controversial issues — trying to bring inflation down, trying to get a hold of our southern border,” he said. “These are the issues that poll extraordinarily well, not just with Republicans but with independents and Democrats.”

With the convention over, McKoon said the real work now begins in Georgia. The first steps are strengthening election integrity and getting out the vote ahead of the Nov. 5 election, he said.

“There’s a lot of work to be done between now and then,” he said.

As more prominent Democrats call for President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid, McKoon said the Republican Party cannot be assured of Trump’s victory in November.

“They’ve put themselves in a pretty bad situation, but again, we can’t take anything for granted,” he said. “Whether it’s President Biden or whether it’s another candidate on the ballot, we’ve got to work hard. We’ve got to sell the American people on President Trump’s vision for the next four years. And I don’t think that changes, regardless of who’s at the top of the ticket for Democrats.”

