Convention delegates from Georgia are leaving Milwaukee excited about Trump and Vance

Q. What was your highlight of the week?

A: We’ve had some interesting and really hardworking people talk to us about what’s going on in both Washington and Georgia. It’s great to be in a smaller group with folks all over the state so that we can get to know them better and network.

Q: Who was your favorite convention speaker?

A: “Vice president-elect, hopefully, JD Vance had a very inspiring message last night. I personally live in the mountains of North Georgia, and I just have to say, “#hillbilliesarebackbaby,” because his story of moving from lower class to a position of such influence today is incredibly inspiring.”

BRYANT MAUDE, Savannah, retired from the U.S. Army and is a homebuilder

Q: Why did you decide to attend the convention?

A: It was my wife and her friends who convinced me that, “Brian, you need to do this for the family.” So I put my hat in the ring, and they interviewed me and they liked me. And they made me an alternate delegate.

Q: Who was your favorite speaker?

A: The Gold Star family was powerful to me because as a soldier who deployed, I know people who died and gave their life for this country. And so, that’s the ultimate sacrifice. And that story was heart-gripping to me. I mean, there was a lot of dust in the air where we were, and people were crying.

Q: Moving forward, how will you get involved in the Trump campaign?

A: I’ve been speaking up for this president for a long time; I felt like he was going to be our nominee. Everybody I talk to, I said, ‘You know, please vote for Trump.’ Like, for instance, when I meet waitresses, I say, “Hey, you know, why should you be taxed on your tips? Donald Trump wants to end that. Why don’t you vote for him? Give him a shot.”

SEANIE ZAPPENDORF, Dawsonville, immigrant from Taiwan and former manager

Q: How has convention week changed your outlook?

A: “On Saturday when we got off the plane, we came straight to the resort (where the delegation is staying). And a few of us were at the local store, grabbing some needed items. A friend of mine’s husband came out to me in the store and said President Trump just got shot. And we immediately got very emotional and just started tearing up at the store.

Q: How do you plan to help the Republican Party moving forward?

A: “I’m probably more motivated than ever now. And also, I plan to help with the Finance Committee to fundraise for President Trump. And then we also have the Trump Force 47, which I’m captain for them. I had actually early retired to be able to do this. So hopefully in November, Trump will win and I won’t feel like I have to go back to work.”