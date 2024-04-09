Georgia elections ranking improves to No. 11 in MIT study

Georgia’s elections ranked No. 11 in the nation, scoring above average in turnout, registration and mail ballot rejections in the 2022 elections, according to the Elections Performance Index by the MIT Election Data & Science Lab.

The new ranking is an improvement from Georgia’s position at No. 21 after the 2020 election and lower scores in prior years.

The Elections Performance Index is a biennial comparison of election administration across the country, relying on a combination of data and survey responses.