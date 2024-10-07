Breaking: Georgia elections officials expect no major delays because of Hurricane Helene
Georgia elections officials expect no major delays because of Hurricane Helene

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says elections officials will be ready to start early voting next week.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol on Monday, February 6, 2023. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol on Monday, February 6, 2023. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

The presidential election in Georgia should not have any major delays or disruptions because of damage from Hurricane Helene, state elections officials said Monday.

Nearly all county elections offices have power. Only three of the state’s 2,400 in-person polling places have had to be relocated because of storm damage. And out of more than 219,000 requests for absentee ballots, fewer than 700 can’t be delivered because of shuttered post offices.

“We’re working on either those voters (being) able to pick them up from another neighboring post office or an alternative means of delivery to make sure (the ballots) get out this week and follow the law,” said Gabe Sterling, chief operating officer of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Monday is the last day to register to vote in Georgia and still be eligible to cast a ballot in the presidential election. It’s also the first day county elections officials can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested one.

“We’re going to be ready by Tuesday, Oct. 15, to start early voting,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Monday.

