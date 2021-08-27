Georgia election officials seek court orders for absentee ballot study

“It’s not an audit. I don’t want anyone to get that idea in mind,” Hood said. “We’re not relitigating the 2020 election.”

The study will gather a random sample of 5,000 absentee ballot envelopes from across the state, then train students to verify them using the same comparison practices as election officials, Hood said.

The need for court orders to unseal election materials slowed the study, which Hood hopes to complete this semester.

Georgia law requires court clerks to maintain election materials under seal “unless otherwise ordered by the superior court.” But some counties turned over absentee ballot envelopes under a statute in the state’s new voting law that gives the secretary of state authority to inspect them within 24 months of an election.

In Gwinnett County, one of the counties where Raffensperger sought a court order, a superior court judge granted his petition to unseal election materials on Tuesday. Gwinnett didn’t oppose releasing absentee ballot records but required a court order to ensure compliance with state law, said spokesman Joe Sorenson.

The secretary of state’s office didn’t disclose the cost of the study or respond to requests for more information.

“We are confident that elections in Georgia are secure, reliable and effective,” Raffensperger said when he announced the study in December. “Nonetheless, we look forward to working with the University of Georgia on this signature match review to further instill confidence in Georgia’s voting systems.”

In upcoming elections, voters must provide a driver’s license number, state ID number or a photocopy of another form of identification when requesting absentee ballots. Voters can use the same forms of ID when returning their completed absentee ballots, or they can provide the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Election offices across the state are currently accepting absentee ballot applications for municipal elections in November.