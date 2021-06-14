Georgia election investigation looks into Fulton ballot drop box forms

Election officials in Fulton did fill out some ballot transfer forms, and state election investigators will look into how many might be missing. Over 145,000 Fulton voters returned absentee ballots, either in drop boxes or by mail, during the general election.

Fulton officials didn’t return messages seeking comment.

After an investigation, the State Election Board will review the findings. The board has the power to issue reprimands, levy fines and refer cases to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.

In a separate case, several voters searching for counterfeit absentee ballots in Fulton have sued to be able to review high-resolution ballot images for signs of fraud. A judge plans to consider whether to dismiss the case next week.