Georgia election investigation looks into Fulton ballot drop box forms

The Georgia secretary of state’s office is investigating whether Fulton County kept track of all absentee ballots returned in drop boxes before last November’s election.
“New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot drop box transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes. This cannot continue,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday.
Fulton is the fourth county under investigation for allegedly failing to complete absentee ballot transfer forms every time election workers collected ballots from drop boxes. The forms provide a record of how many ballots they picked up at each drop box location.
Raffensperger’s office previously announced similar investigations of Coffee, Grady and Taylor counties, which didn’t complete ballot drop box transfer forms as required by State Election Board rules.
The investigations will focus on ballot transfer forms, not ballots themselves. All absentee ballots were issued to eligible Georgia voters and verified by election workers based on signatures and registration information.
Election officials in Fulton did fill out some ballot transfer forms, and state election investigators will look into how many might be missing. Over 145,000 Fulton voters returned absentee ballots, either in drop boxes or by mail, during the general election.
Fulton officials didn’t return messages seeking comment.
After an investigation, the State Election Board will review the findings. The board has the power to issue reprimands, levy fines and refer cases to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
In a separate case, several voters searching for counterfeit absentee ballots in Fulton have sued to be able to review high-resolution ballot images for signs of fraud. A judge plans to consider whether to dismiss the case next week.