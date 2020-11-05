Georgia Democrats sue Kemp, spokeswoman over 2018 hacking accusations

The lawsuit accuses Kemp, then-spokeswoman Candice Broce and 10 other unnamed people of violating the federal Voting Rights Act and attempting to intimidate and deter Democrats from voting.

“Here, on the eve of the gubernatorial election, defendants chose to accuse – without an iota of evidence – the Democratic Party of Georgia of unspecified ‘cyber crimes,’” attorneys for the Democratic Party wrote in the filing. “They did so less than forty-eight hours before election day on the secretary of state’s own website where voters go to review sample ballots, find their polling location, or check their registration.”

An investigation by the attorney general’s office found there was no indication that the party probed the secretary of state’s websites for weaknesses.

The party brought potential vulnerabilities to the attention of election officials, only to find itself accused of tampering, the lawsuit said.

Earlier this year, Broce said said Kemp’s office did the right thing by asking law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and GBI, to investigate.