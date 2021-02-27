Georgia Democrats join U.S. House majority in advancing COVID relief bill

Senate leaders have not said how they will proceed, and the measure is now headed to their chamber for consideration. Biden’s goal is to sign a relief measure into law before March 14 when certain benefits are set to expire.

Republicans have criticized the American Rescue Plan as oversized and stuffed with nonessential items that they believe are not needed because the economy is showing signs of recovery. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, released a statement that said most of the spending in the bill is about advancing progressive causes and not in direct response to COVID-19.

“The Payoff to Progressives Act doesn’t incentivize schools to reopen, fails to encourage people to reenter the workforce and doesn’t provide pandemic relief,” he said.

Democrats are prepared to move forward even if not a single Republican joins them. Coronavirus stimulus is popular among voters; 76% of Georgians polled last month supported another round of direct checks.

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop in a statement after the vote noted the death toll during the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 500,000 people. More needs to be done to help American families and businesses, he said.

“The most vulnerable communities have borne the brunt of this pandemic,” the Albany Democrat said. “We have a duty to respond and help the American people recover.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton