Georgia Democrats are preparing to nominate Kamala Harris ahead of the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, joined “Politically Georgia” on Tuesday to discuss Harris’ visit to Atlanta and her efforts to energize Georgia voters ahead of the Democratic National Convention next month in Chicago.

Harris’ Atlanta event will include a number of guests, including prominent Democrats such as U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as well as former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican and outspoken Trump critic. And hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion is expected to perform.

“We started off with a 1,000-person rally, and it kept increasing,” Williams said. “The last number that I heard for RSVPs was over 19,000 RSVPs for today. And she’s just going to have to keep coming back because we didn’t have a space large enough.”

Williams said Harris was the shake-up Democrats needed to energize the party’s base.

Harris was the first Black woman to become California’s attorney general, the first Black woman to serve as vice president and soon will be the first Black female Democratic presidential nominee, Williams said.

“She is making a pathway for so many other people out there who are looking for the opportunity to thrive in this country,” Williams said. “America is about the promise and opportunity for all, and that includes everyone in this country. And that’s what our vice president is fighting for.”

Following the vice president’s Atlanta rally, Democrats will gear up for a virtual roll call to officially nominate Harris ahead of the convention. Tuesday is the deadline for any candidates seeking to challenge Harris’ nomination.

“By the end of the day today, we will know if there are any other challengers to Vice President Harris,” Williams said. “I signed my petition as soon as it came out and got it right back in, as did so many other Georgia delegates. And we are waiting for the end of the day to see who else is on the ballot.”

