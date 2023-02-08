Georgia Democrats applaud, Republicans pan Biden’s State of the Union speech

There were a few lines in Biden’s speech that brought almost every lawmaker in the chamber to their feet, regardless of party affiliation. The president received bipartisan standing ovations when he said he would enforce a rule requiring that only construction materials made in America be used in federal infrastructure projects and later when he said prosecutions will ramp up for individuals accused of obtaining COVID relief dollars under false pretenses.

Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler, said he was also pleased to hear Biden celebrating changes in federal law that allow hearing aids to be purchased over the counter without a prescription, something for which he had advocated. And Carter also agrees with Biden that the federal tax code is too complicated, although Biden did not endorse Carter’s remedy: a national sales tax to replace the federal income tax.

Despite these points of agreement, Carter and most other Republicans generally panned Biden’s speech as out-of-touch and unserious.

“The White House is only two miles away from the Capitol, but he is a world away from where we are,” Carter said.

He accused Biden of glossing over the continued strain that inflation has on Georgians. Carter also said the president, in highlighting the fentanyl drug crisis, should have addressed its connection to the immigration crisis at the southern border.

There were junctures where Republicans booed Biden as he delivered his speech, especially when he accused some Republicans of wanting to implement changes to Social Security and Medicare like requiring Congress to vote to reauthorize the programs every five years.

“Liar!” U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, shouted out.

Initially, Biden tried to quiet the heckling by clarifying that he didn’t believe all Republicans supported the proposal. As the jeers continued, the president ad-libbed a retort that Republicans who have called for budget cuts seem to concur that social programs should not be targeted: “As we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books now. All right, we got unanimity.”

Rep. Mike Collins, a first-year GOP lawmakers from central Georgia, said he was not among those who yelled out during Biden’s speech. But he agreed with the sentiment.

“All that is just bogus lies,” the Jackson County resident said.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta later today to reinforce the portions of Biden’s speech focused on infrastructure spending and efforts to address climate change. The White House said she will participate in a “moderated conversation” held at Georgia Tech.

A White House official said that Harris’ goal will be to connect White House action on climate change to the needs of cities like Atlanta, where issues like flooding and poor drainage have been exacerbated by changes to weather patterns. Harris will also highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden and the dollars it will provide to cities and states to restore aging public works facilities.