Georgia delegation pushes feds to base new health research agency in Georgia

However, the letter does list what the delegation perceives as Georgia’s advantages, including existing healthcare system partnerships with medical schools in Atlanta, Augusta and Macon, a strong network of historically Black colleges and universities, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport and the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There is no better way to maximize ARPA-H’s mission impact than to be supported and surrounded by institutions whose missions match that of ARPA-H,” the letter says. “Atlanta is the nation’s center for global health.”

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, an Atlanta Democrat, and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Pooler Republican, are taking the lead on the effort. Having the support of the entire delegation, which currently breaks down to eight Democrats and eight Republicans, indicates the potential positive impact landing the agency could have on the state’s economy, related businesses and institutions of higher education.

Other cities and states across the nation are also expected to compete for the new headquarters.