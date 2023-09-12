Georgia delegation goes to its partisan corners on impeachment investigation

Georgia’s delegation in Congress quickly divided along party lines Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol, as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy directed a series of the chamber’s committees to begin an impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“This is what leadership looks like,” said U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, who praised McCarthy’s announcement and quickly rushed to the Capitol steps to declare her support for the probe.

“I want to see a very deep dive — a detailed investigation, no matter how long it takes,” Greene said, as three House committees were tapped to lead the inquiry.

“It may go all the way to the November election,” Greene said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, said, “Accountability is coming for the Biden crime family.”

Democrats swiftly ridiculed the GOP plan as a political attack, saying Republicans still don’t have any actual evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

“This is just a distraction from the fact extreme MAGA Republicans are unable to govern,” said U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson of Lithonia.

Under the Republican plan, three U.S. House committees would lead the review of Biden and his son. That would mean four Georgia lawmakers would be involved.

Georgia Democrats would be represented by Johnson and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath of Marietta, who are both members of the House Judiciary Committee.

On the GOP side, Greene would participate as a member of the House Oversight panel. U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson of The Rock would be the only other Georgia Republican involved in the review — he’s a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The move by McCarthy was a bit of a tactical change. On Sept. 1, he told Breitbart News that only the full House could authorize a formal inquiry.

“That’s why, if we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person,” McCarthy said less than two weeks ago.

While Georgia Republicans were expected to be on board with any impeachment investigation, the McCarthy move means GOP lawmakers in swing seats won’t have to cast a vote on whether to formally start an inquiry.

The McCarthy announcement didn’t really change anything on Capitol Hill — as a series of House committees were already investigating Biden.

Democrats claim that the GOP doesn’t have any evidence of wrongdoing by the president as Republicans try to tie him to influence peddling by his son Hunter.