Georgia could receive $8.2 billion in new COVID-19 relief bill

That number includes $4.7 billion that would come to the state and its agencies, plus $3.6 billion that would be sent directly to local governments, including all 159 counties. The House Oversight Committee revealed the latest numbers at its meeting Friday to debate the bill and consider amendments proposed by members.

The coronavirus relief package, a priority of President Joe Biden, must be approved in both chambers of Congress before heading to his desk. The entire package currently has a price tag of about $2 trillion and includes $350 billion in state and local funding.